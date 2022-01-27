Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.71

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 6366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $995.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.