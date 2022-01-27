MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 502,180 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MAG Silver by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

