Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

