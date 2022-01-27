Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,342 shares.The stock last traded at $81.91 and had previously closed at $79.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

