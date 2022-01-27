Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $23.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGNI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 1,411,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

