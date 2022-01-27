Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Up 1,225.4% in January

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 1,225.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPA remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,883. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

