Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 3,703.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.
Maisons du Monde Company Profile
