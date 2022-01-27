Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 3,703.8% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

