Majedie Asset Management Ltd Acquires 4,220 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 170,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,032,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $157.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

