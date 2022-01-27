Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,057 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 463,574 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 2.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of eBay worth $26,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in eBay by 6,736.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 537,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 529,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 4,445,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,117,000 after acquiring an additional 508,393 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

