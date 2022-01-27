Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

