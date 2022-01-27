Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 2,333,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

