Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $21 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,539,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,847,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,569 shares of company stock valued at $88,401,584. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

