Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $4.41 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,493 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

