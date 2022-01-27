Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.77 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Copa worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE CPA traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.