Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $8.51 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 38,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

