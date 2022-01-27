Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $58.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,643.04. 26,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,807.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

