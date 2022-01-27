Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $10.72 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $24.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.95 and a 200 day moving average of $586.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.