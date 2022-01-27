Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 198,056 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ARMK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.89. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,435. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

