Majedie Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Vertiv worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,402,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,362. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

