Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 133,766 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,766 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

BSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

