Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,984 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Gartner by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.