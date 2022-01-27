Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 43,777 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

