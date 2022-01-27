Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,954 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $62.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

