Majedie Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. 5,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

