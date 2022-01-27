Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 169,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

TCOM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

