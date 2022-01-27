Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.6% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $202.32 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

