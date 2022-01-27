MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 4.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.63. 25,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after buying an additional 1,123,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $19,358,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $11,271,211,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.