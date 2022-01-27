MakiSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $571,314.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $571,314.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

