Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in January

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. 68,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.
About Makita
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
