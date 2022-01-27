Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

