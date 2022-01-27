Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00024587 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

