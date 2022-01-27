Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) shares shot up 15.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. 546,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 133,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

