Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 644,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,924,479 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

