MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Market Cap of $26.26 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.26 million and $1.05 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.96 or 0.06475143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,667.82 or 0.99766068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00051920 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.