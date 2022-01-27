Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Update

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 1,315.3% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,633.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPFRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$2.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

