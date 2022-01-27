Maple (MPL) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and $5.62 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $14.38 or 0.00038529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00041157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,135,354 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

