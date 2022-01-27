Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 701,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -326.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

