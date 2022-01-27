Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.92. 529,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.