MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.40.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

HZO stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $917.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

