Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 8,375.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,172. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

