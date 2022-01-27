Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Gregory Mark Sells 35,472 Shares

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markforged alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03.

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 672,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.