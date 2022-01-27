Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Sells $179,328.60 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 672,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

