Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Sells $529,987.77 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markforged alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03.

MKFG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 672,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 193.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.