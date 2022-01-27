Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 34,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,892. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

