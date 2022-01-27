Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $31.33 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Marlin has a total market cap of $31.33 million and $11.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.