Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 963.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 896.03. The company has a market capitalization of £727.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.92. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

