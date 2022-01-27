Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).
Marlowe stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 963.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 896.03. The company has a market capitalization of £727.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.92. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.