Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Shares Down 8.2%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

