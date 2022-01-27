Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $104.17.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MARUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.