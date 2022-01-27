Masari Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $284,528.16 and $7.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

