Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.36 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00014973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $157.36 million and $66.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

